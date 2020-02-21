AUBURN — Longtime DeKalb County resident and volunteer Julie Fellers Hook has been named interim executive director of the United Way of DeKalb County, effective Jan. 21. She is filling a vacancy left by former director Zach Washler’s departure in October 2019.
She will be working with staff Community Impact Coordinator Dawn Mason and Resource Development Coordinator Allie Campbell, who have kept the nonprofit agency running since Washler’s departure.
“Dawn and Allie have been doing a wonderful job,” said Hook.
Hook served as director of the General Studies degree program and lecturer for the Organizational Leadership degree program at Indiana University-Purdue University Fort Wayne and Purdue University Fort Wayne. She retired last summer after nearly 40 years.
A native of Iowa, Hook graduated from Indiana University with an Ed.D. degree and from Drake University with a BSE/MSE degree.
Among her many volunteer positions, Hook has been a member of the Auburn Arts Council, Tri Kappa scholarship committee and currently the grant committee of the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, as well as a founding member of Mother Goose on-the-Loose.
She has board experience with the Butler Public Library, DeKalb Leadership and Children First Center. She joined the board of the United Way about 20 years ago, and she has served as chair of the personnel committee and recently headed the United Way’s Community Conversations endeavor to find and best serve the needs of residents through the United Way.
“I feel strongly about the what do,” Hook said of the United Way and her decision to fill the post on a temporary basis while the agency searches for a new director.
Hook’s first task is to coordinate the search for a new executive director and work on a couple of grants.
She feels strongly about the United Way and what it does, she said.
“And since I had time and interest, the governance committee asked me if I would do this,” she added.
Hook and her husband, Larry, have two children, Karen Case and her husband, Steve, and Gail Hook, as well as two grandchildren, Colton and Ella Case, with another on the way, and two “grand-puppies,” Moe Hook and Chloe Case.
The United Way board said it is grateful to Hook for stepping into the position.
“Thank you, Julie, for serving United Way with experience and wisdom,” United Way Board President and governance committee chair Melissa Eshbach said about Hook.
“As we search for the next generation of leadership to best serve the needs of all our communities, we continue to be ‘United by Mission, Driven by Impact.’ We have a bold vision to continue impacting DeKalb County for a positive future, and I am excited about our potential,” Eshbach added.
