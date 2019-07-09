AUBURN — Butler will have two contested races in the November general election.
There will be a new mayor and at least two new faces on the City Council, with the potential for five new faces serving in local government.
Wednesday was the deadline for the Democratic and Republican parties to fill vacancies on the municipal election ballot.
There will be two contested City Council races in Butler. Incumbent Elizabeth Chrisman, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Bill White for the council at-large seat. Republican incumbent Tammy J. Davis will face Democrat Douglas E. Mott for the District 3 seat.
Mike Hartman, Republican nominee for mayor; Eric Dohner, Republican nominee for the City Council District 1 seat; Gale Ryan, Republican nominee for the City Council District 2 seat and Republican Eric Johnson, who holds the District 4 City Council seat, will not face opposition in the November general election.
Republican Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck and Republican Butler City Court Judge Richard Obendorf also will be unopposed in November.
In the May primary election, Hartman defeated current City Council members Jerry Eldridge and Ron Baker in a three-way race for the Republican nomination. Eldridge currently holds the District 1 seat. Baker currently represents District 2 on the City Council. Mayor Ron Walter announced at the end of 2018 that he would not seek another term in office. All of those terms expire at the end of 2019.
In the City of Auburn, there will be three contested races. Republican Michael D. Ley will face Democrat Sarah Payne in the mayoral race. In city council races, incumbent Wayne Madden, a Republican, will face Democrat Nora K. Schwartz for the District 1 seat. Republican incumbent Kevin Webb is being challenged by Democrat Patrick O’Brien for the District 2 seat.
There will be one opposed race in the City of Garrett. Democrat incumbent Todd Fiandt will face Republican Larry W. Getts.
The deadline to file a declaration or withdraw a declaration of candidacy for nomination by a town convention in a town with a population of less than 3,500 is Aug. 1 at noon.
