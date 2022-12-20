BUTLER — It was a quote that raised some eyebrows.
After some consideration and discussion, the Butler Board of Works Monday agreed to a higher than expected quote to install equipment mounts, shelves and drawers in Butler’s newest fire truck.
Fire Manufacturing Innovations LLC of Springfield, Ohio submitted a $60,000 quote to install the storage devices in the rescue-engine, which arrived earlier this month.
The price has jumped considerably in a short period of time, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said.
The process to writing specifications for the apparatus — which will carry equipment from a rescue unit on a engine that pumps water — began in 2019.
“It started at $25,000. That was the most expensive they had ever done,” Shultz said. “Right around the first of the year, I called and got an updated number. They were estimating between $30,000 and $40,000 based on inflation.
“Now, that we’ve had the truck down there and we have equipment down there, they’re giving us an estimate of $60,000.”
When the department acquired its aerial device, firefighters had a plan to make equipment easily accessible and wanted to follow a similar idea with this truck.
“If I was to sit here and say when I got this estimate, this quote that I wasn’t sticker-shocked. I was,” Shultz said. “What I will tell you, Quint 39 is very organized. … This is kind of a niche market.
“This is not an easy thing for me to do,” the fire chief added.
In making his motion to approve the bid, Board of Works member Eric Johnson said, “I don’t have a problem with spending the money if we have it, but I would like to see an exact quote from the company saying this is how much it’s going to be, not just saying this is an estimate.
Before the vote, Johnson said, “You need some of this stuff. It’s not going to get any cheaper to do. It’s a quality truck and we’re going to have it for hopefully 30 years.”
“We’re hoping this will satisfy Butler’s needs for quite some time,” Shultz said.
In other business, the board approved a $2,800 quote for the Butler Police Department to conduct firearms training at the Auburn Police Department’s range in 2023.
Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger noted the new in-car cameras have been installed in the department’s vehicles.
He said Brian Demland and Austin Mark have completed training and will join as reserve police officers.
