BUTLER — The many murals created by retired teachers Amy Buchs and Dave Schlemmer have brought exciting visual appeal to downtown Auburn.
This spring, Buchs and Schlemmer will bring their brushes and talents to create a new mural in Butler.
The announcement of the project was made at Wednesday’s Butler Main Street Association community meeting.
It was one of several events that are planned for a busy 2021.
The mural design features sunset over a farmstead, with a windmill and prominent “Welcome to Butler” message, reminiscent of “greetings from” postcards of the past. It will be created on the north wall of the Cupbearer Cafe building at the southeast corner of Main and Broadway.
“The design acknowledges that we are a more rural community, our background and our heritage, and also welcomes people passing through,” Main Street President Jodi Barber said.
“The City of Butler is excited to showcase the beautiful work done by Amy and Dave,” she added. “I am confident this beautification project will inspire a sense of pride and commitment as we continually grow and enhance our downtown and, our local community.”
"I think this is a good collaboration between the city and Butler Main Street," Mayor Mike Hartman said.
An anonymous sponsor has made the mural project possible, Barber said.
"We have been working on getting a mural in downtown for almost a year. Funding was somewhat of an issue," Hartman said. "We are excited that after a brief conversation between I and the anonymous donor, that we are able to move forward with this project.
"This individual realizes the vision the city and the BMSA have for downtown revitalization, and they were more than happy to jump aboard. We are hoping this project will energize other donors as well."
The Butler Parks and Recreation Board has received a grant from the DeKalb County Visitors Bureau to create a mural in Hathaway Park for Major League Baseball player Harry Loran “Nemo” Leibold.
Leibold was born Feb. 17, 1892 in Butler and played for several teams from 1913 until 1925. He won World Series championships with the Chicago White Sox in 1917 and with the Washington Senators in 1924.
According to the Baseball Reference website, Leibold’s two-out single in the top of the ninth inning drove in the White Sox’s final run in the clinching game over the New York Giants in the 1917 series. Leibold died in Detroit, Michigan, in 1977.
The field will be named in Leibold’s memory, with more information to be announced.
Barber shared information about future events:
• In March, the Fort Disc Golf Club will host a tournament in the newly completed, 18-hole disc golf course in Maxton Park.
• On Saturday, May 15, the first “S.R. 1 Butler to the Bridge” yard sale will take place. Slated for 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., the event is a progressive, 12-mile event designed to follow S.R. 1 from Butler to St. Joe and Spencerville. Businesses, clubs, churches and individuals are invited to participate. More information may be found by visiting Spencerville, Indiana, on Facebook.
• A scaled-back Butler Days event took place last year, and it will return once again in August, Barber announced. The third annual Harvest Festival is scheduled for October. More information will be announced in the future.
City Planner Steve Bingham reviewed recent projects, including cleanup of the former Butler Company property, Hathaway Park, the new city website and the disc golf course.
Monster truck parade coming April 17
International Monster Truck Museum President Jeff Cook said a parade of monster trucks will take place Saturday, April 17. Monster trucks will travel from the museum’s current location in Auburn to its new location in the former Eagles lodge at 541 W. Main St.
The building is being remodeled and, when completed, will house several monster trucks, Cook said. A reception hall will be available for events and rentals.
The monster truck parade will begin at 1 p.m. A pit party will take place at the new museum location. A museum grand opening is planned for Saturday, May 22.
Cook is also working to bring an event featuring 1/10th scale, remote-controlled monster trucks to Butler this year.
