BUTLER — Two days in, Butler’s latest mural is taking shape.
Amy Buchs and Sydney Spevak have laid out their plans for a mural on the west side of the police department building at 120 W. Main St.
When completed, the mural will feature a bald eagle with spread wings and holding crossed American and Indiana flags. The words police, fire and EMS will also adorn the mural.
Buchs estimates the mural will take between 10-15 days to complete.
