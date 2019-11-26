These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Nov. 14-21. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Tabitha M. Baird, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic control device, $160.50 (AUB).
- Cynthia A. Barber, Butler, expired plates, $172 (GPD).
- Derrick R. Brasier, Angola, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Matthew M. Bruce, Fort Wayne, speeding, $194 (AUB).
- Dallas C. Bumgardner, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Jacob Burgei, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Eduardo V. Candea, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC); no valid driver’s license, $150 (DC).
- John H. Carson, Corunna, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Jessica C. Cauley, Butler, no insurance, $258 (BPD).
- Pamela R. Royse-Cleverly, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- HB H. Collins, Hillsdale, Michigan, disregarding lighted signal, $196 (GPD).
- Malinda M. Compton, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (WPD).
- Timothy R. Davis, Garrett, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Mary E. Day, Kendallville, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Stephanie N. Erwin, South Bloomfield, Ohio, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Angela L. Fleeger, Three Rivers, Michigan, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Harley J. Flint, Auburn, speeding, $165 (GPD).
- Steven T. Greene, Corinth, Kentucky, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Mark A. Hamblin Jr., Auburn, failure to carry cab card for vehicle when required, $260 (WPD).
- Timothy R. Hawkins, Waterloo, driving while suspended, $260 (WPD).
- David E. Hernandez, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Mitzi Y. Hernandez, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Harrison W. Honn, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Benjamin J. Housh, Shipshewana, wrong way on one-way street, $190 (GPD).
- Herminio C. Jaurez, Snellville, Georgia, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Phillip C. Knepper, Auburn, failure to signal turn, $165 (GPD).
- Shannon M. Lacey, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Beckie E. Behn-Link, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Angel L. Lagunas, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Carrie E. Lengacher, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Chuck E. Linvill, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (GPD).
- Alan J. Lovejoy Jr., Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Sterling D. Lutter, LaOtto, expired plates, $175 (GPD).
- Collin M. Merrell, Troy, Ohio, insufficient tiedowns without headerboard, $235 (ISP).
- Jesse A. Miller, Middlebury, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Lester H. Mishler, LaGrange, speeding, $175 (DC).
- Brandy J. Myers, Angola, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Justin L. Nahrwold, Bradenton, Florida, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Kassidy C. Nixon, Ashley, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Richard M. Ogden, Kendallville, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (GPD).
- Chad E. Parker, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Lydia M. Perozzi, Garrett, learner’s permit violation, $185 (GPD).
- Alicia S. Petersen, Angola, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Nicole R. Prichard, Auburn, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Alyssa R. Rintz, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
- Kyle T. Ritchie, Avilla, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Dustin Z. Roberson, St. Joe, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Brian K. Robertson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Matthew E. Sabatowski, Fishers, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Diego U. Salazar, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (GPD); slow-moving vehicle not to the right, $150 (GPD).
- Alex R. Sawyer, Wolcottville, speeding, $165 (DC).
- James M. Schmucker, Spencerville, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Joshua C. Snyder, Garrett, no seat belt, $50 (GPD).
- Chelsea K. Sparkman, Ashley, no seat belt, $50 (GPD).
- David A. Stafford, Auburn, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
- Jaleyn D. Stephens, Allen Park, Michigan, speeding, $175 (AUB).
- Levi C. Strawser, Garrett, expired plates, $169 (AUB).
- Kelly J. Stutzman, New Paris, speeding, $170 (DC).
- Parrish M. Tuttle, Avilla, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Randall A. Welbaum, Grabill, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Donald W. Witte, Monroeville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Haley J. Wright, Kendallville, no operator’s license when required, $175 (WPD).
- Donald L. Yoder, Angola, littering, $235 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.