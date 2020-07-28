340 S. Broadway • 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday
New materials available
Top choices: "The Vanishing Half" by Brit Bennett; "The Order" by Daniel Silva; "The Bad Guys in the Dawn of the Underworld" by Aaron Blabey; "What You Wish For" by Katherine Center; "The Dilemma" by B.A. Paris; "Upside-down Magic No. 7" by Sarah Mlynowski, Lauren Myracle and Emily Jenkins; "Half Moon Bay" (Clay Edison series) by Jonathan Kellerman and Jesse Kellerman.
Teen: "You Say It First" by Katie Cotugno; "The Story Raider" by Lindsay A. Franklin; "Faith: Taking Flight" by Julie Murphy.
Children: "A Treacherous Tide" by Franklin W. Dixon; "All Along the River" by Magnus Weightman; "History Smashers: The Mayflower," and "History Smashers: Women's Right to Vote" and "How to Write a Story," all by Kate Messner; "Llamas and the Andes: Late Lunch with Llamas" (Magic Tree House Fact Tracker series) by Mary Pope Osborne and Natalie Pope Boyce; "My Life as an Ice Cream Sandwich" by Ibi Zoboi; "Dr. Floss is the Boss! My Weirder-est School No. 3" and "My Weirder-est School No. 4: Miss Blake is a Flake," both by Dan Gutman; "On the Horizon" by Lois Lowry and Kenard Pak.
Regular programs
• Tai chi will take place at 6 p.m. every Thursday at the library.
• Virtual stretch and move classes instructor Bob Wilson has compiled a list of movements to do at home. A list can be found on the library's website.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Zoom sessions
Library media coordinator Erin Weldon is offering Zoom tech service to library patrons.
These services are available: tablet or computer issues; Butler Library website help; OverDrive or Libby assistance; Microsoft Office training; creating email, Zoom, Skype or other accounts; and social media support.
Patrons are asked to fill out a form at https://forms.gle/4KV5VDJ7MszF6HF9.
To our readers:
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the library’s website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
