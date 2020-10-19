The 2020 season just wrapped up for Eastside’s volleyball team.
This week, I’m going to take a look back at one of the most successful seasons in the history of the program.
The 1997 team, coached by Bobbie Thompson, achieved a then-program record of 22 victories and finished 7-4 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Seniors Kelly Carpenter and Lindsey Mitchener were the offensive linchpins to that team.
Mitchener led the team with 363 kills. Carpenter had 222 kills and was tops in serving aces (31) and digs (236).
Running the offense was setter Trish Shilling, who compiled 688 assists that season. Shilling also served 30 aces, and Mitchener had 28. Defending the nets were senior Megan Yates, who led the team with 82 blocks, and sophomore Mindy Storer, who chipped in with 75. Yates added 90 kills, and Storer contributed 80.
The roster also included seniors Rebecca Blaker, Amanda Hohman, Amii Johnson and Rachel Stemen, junior Jenny Stark and sophomore Sarah Ruckman.
Carpenter, Mitchener and Shilling were All-NECC selections that season.
Compared to today’s volleyball, in 1997, the game was still dictated by which team controlled the serve, meaning only the team with the serve could score on a given play. Today, volleyball uses the “rally scoring” format where a point is scored on every play, regardless of which team held serve.
Another difference, in 1997, games were played until one team achieved 15 points. All matches were a best-of-three format, compared to today’s best-of-five.
While it typically takes place at the end of the regular season, for a couple of years, the NECC opted to play the tournament at the start of the season, including 1997.
Played at West Noble, Eastside split its pool matches, defeating Angola in two sets while losing to Prairie Heights in three sets. After pool play, the Blazers and Panthers were tied with 1-1 records, with both teams beating Angola. Eastside advanced to the next round because it beat Angola in two sets, where Prairie Heights won in three.
Eastside went on to defeat Fairfield in three sets in the semi-final round, then swept Lakeland in two sets to win the tournament.
Following the NECC tournament, the Blazers lost their first regular-season match, but went on to sweep four teams at the Westview Invitational. They also won the Northeast Corner Invitational, a four-team tournament that included Angola, Fremont and Hamilton.
In the Class 2A sectional at Heritage, Garrett and Eastside split the first two sets, with the Blazers prevailing 16-14 in a hard-fought second game. Eastside advanced with a 15-0 win in the deciding set.
The Blazers added wins over Bishop Luers and Heritage to win the championship.
Next up was a third meeting of the season with Prairie Heights, this time in a one-match regional at Garrett.
The Panthers captured the first set 15-7, with Eastside returning the favor by the same score in the second. The deciding set went to Eastside 15-8, with the school’s first and, to date, only regional title in volleyball.
The Blazers then traveled to Delphi for a Class 2A semi-state meeting with the Muncie Burris Owls.
The Owls, led by longtime coach Dave Shondell, were in the midst of a dominating period of Indiana high school volleyball, capturing an incredible 22 state championships in a period spanning 1982 to 2010. The Owls made short work of Eastside, winning in two sets, 15-1 and 15-2 in the first of 14 straight Class 2A state titles after winning eight in the previous single-class format.
Just like it did from the days of the running clock, within a few short years, high school volleyball would evolve.
