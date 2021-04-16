BUTLER — DeKalb Eastern employees won’t have to go far for medical care.
In the case of staff members at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, it’s within walking distance of the school.
On Jan. 4, the Northeast Indiana School Insurance Trust opened a clinic at 306 Hampel Drive — using part of the former Butler Elementary School building — with Everside Health as the medical provider.
Thursday, school officials and the clinic staff celebrated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
The clinic currently is open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, but the goal is to offer additional days and hours as membership grows, according to Cathy Jarvis, Everside’s vice president of operations for the northern Indiana region.
“This will be our hub clinic,” Jarvis said. “If other folks want to join, then they can.
“What we typically do is bring on companies — most of them are self-insured — so they can buy into it for a year, and pay per member per month.
“Sometimes, it’s per employee per month. It depends on the contract that we sell them,” Jarvis said. “Anybody that’s eligible can be seen at the clinic for free.
“One of the biggest barriers, especially in today’s economy, is for folks having to decide if they’re going to pay 30 bucks for their kids to be seen or put milk on the table,” Jarvis stated.
DeKalb Eastern faculty members who are on the insurance plan and their insured family members are eligible to use the clinic.
There’s room for more users should local industries and businesses seek to join.
“We’re looking to add on to it,” Jarvis said. “Our hope is to build this clinic up where we have other folks that want to come in and we turn it (into) full-time.
“Then, we can increase provider coverage, increase coverage and expand our hours to cover more folks.
“If your primary care can do it, so do we,” Jarvis stated. “We have EKG, acute, chronic, annual health assessments, DOTs, we can sew you up.”
Seven school districts are part of the Northeast Indiana School Insurance Trust: DeKalb Eastern, Hamilton, Fremont, Garrett-Keyser-Butler, M.S.D. of Steuben County, Lakeland and Prairie Heights. Garrett has had its own in-house clinic for many years before joining the trust.
Procedures that can’t be performed locally can be performed at Everside facilities in Fort Wayne or Elkhart, Jarvis explained. Members can go to any Everside clinic for care.
In addition to schools, Everside is a health provider for many municipalities and industries, with 28 clinics in Indiana and more than 300 clinics in 35 states, Jarvis explained.
Everside operates a similar clinic Tuesdays and Fridays in LaGrange and five days a week in Angola. Robin Brauchla, FNP-C, sees patients at the Butler and LaGrange clinics. Amber Handshoe, FNP-C, sees patients at the Angola clinic.
The new Butler clinic features two examination rooms, a pharmacy, laboratory, reception and office areas.
DeKalb Eastern’s maintenance crew made renovations of two former classrooms into a clinic space in about six weeks, retired DeKalb Eastern Superintendent Dr. Jeff Stephens explained.
“We had a mobile clinic that was here every Friday morning, but it went to six different school districts,” Stephens explained. “We just outgrew it.”
Activate Healthcare combined with several other providers to form Everside Health.
“We opened it up RFPs (requests for proposals), and Activate was a model we had heard about from other districts, other trusts,” Stephens said. “They submitted an excellent proposal. The only thing we needed was space.”
What made the Butler location appealing was that it was separate from other school facilities, especially in the COVID-19 era.
At its November meeting, the DeKalb Eastern school board approved transforming a remaining segment of the former Butler Elementary School into a health clinic.
There are approximately 140 members in the trust from the school district faculty, administration, noncertified staff and dependents.
“The goal is to get this facility so it’s five days a week,” Stephens said. “We’re looking to see if there’s partners out there we can form up with and have this open to them as well.”
“Our ultimate goal is to bend the health care curve,” Jarvis added. “Numbers are going up, and the prices are going up. We are able to bring those curves down and save folks money.
“We’re catching things on the front end; we’re catching your diabetes before it affects your heart and your legs, and hypertension. They’re apt to come in because it’s free.
“All the barriers were removed when Dr. Stephens decided to do this so all of his folks can be healthy and happy,” she continued. “People have to make a decision if they’re going to put food on their table or pay for a doctor’s visit or medication that we all know is crazy expensive.”
At a regular medical office, patients often have to wait for the provider to come in, and only for a fairly short visit.
“Here, the visits are about 20 minutes,” Stephens said. “It’s much more complete than at a primary care. Because of that, it’s stuff that’s found that you need to go to the hospital right now.”
Most state colleges and universities have Everside clinics in close proximity, Stephens noted. “If I’m on the insurance and my kid’s going to Purdue, there’s a clinic at Purdue they can access for free,” he said.
