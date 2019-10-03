BUTLER — The inaugural Butler Harvest Festival, presented by the Butler Main Street Association, will take place Tuesday in the 100 block of South Broadway.
Main Street President Jodi Barber will welcome guests at 5 p.m. and introduce honorary guest state Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn. Mayor Ron Walter will also address the gathering before a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5:15 p.m.
The festival is being held as part of Downtown Development Week, a celebration of Indiana downtowns, spearheaded by the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs.
The following events are planned Tuesday:
- Face painting, sponsored by the Eastside Junior-Senior High School art department;
- Craft corner, sponsored by the Butler Public Library;
- Hayrides, sponsored by American Legion Post 202 of Butler;
- Pumpkin pie baking contest, sponsored by the Young Professionals of DeKalb County. Participants can bring their pie to the event for judging;
- Pumpkin decorating contest, sponsored by the Butler Rotary Club and the Eastside Rotary Interact Club;
- Tractor show, sponsored by Bunge and The Andersons. Location will be the 100 block of West Oak Street.
- Apple bobbing contest, sponsored by the Nevershirk, 4H Power and 4H Cloverleaf clubs; and
- Bean bag toss and wooden disk drop, sponsored by Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
- A cruise-in will take place at the American Legion post, 118 N. Broadway.
Judging for the various events will take place at 7 p.m., with winners announced at 7:30 p.m. A parade will also being at 7:30 p.m.
More information about the Harvest Festival and the Butler Main Street Association can be found on Facebook.
