These tickets were paid in Butler City Court April 29-May 5. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Waseem H. Arafat, Fairborn, Ohio, speeding, $175 (ISP).
Ethan R. Ayers, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Johnathon A. Bigelow II, Rockford, Ohio, operating a commercial vehicle without a periodic inspection, $235 (ISP).
Alexandra E.K. Bishop, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Deallia D. Bowers, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Berlin M. Bowman, Auburn, dog off property, $160.50 (DC).
Elizabeth A. Brown, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
April L. Erler Brown, Fort Wayne, driving left of center, $165 (WPD).
Travian D. Brown, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Paige N. Burger, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Briana L. Burke, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Chad C. Capps, Garrett, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Eduardo D. Castro, Dallas, Texas, speeding, $165 (AUB); no valid driver’s license, $150 (AUB).
Matthews S. Clark, Camden, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Bonijene Crider, Auburn, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC).
Tyler S. Dangler, Butler, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Kyle A. Duke, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Travis A. Fogle, Fort Wayne, disregarding traffic officer, $171 (ISP).
Paul D. Freeland II, Decatur, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
Monte J. Fuhrman III, St. Joe, distracted driving, $171 (AUB).
Charles R. Goit, Highland, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Susan L. Haiflich, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Bradley W. Hancock, Angola, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (WPD).
Bria D. Hutchins, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Timothy J. Huyge, Marshall, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Esther Khamba, Mishawaka, speeding, $172 (WPD).
Destiny J. Kirk, Jackson, Michigan, speeding, $171 (DC).
Leslie A. Klein, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (DC); expired plates, $175 (AUB).
Samantha K. Koskie, Garrett, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Steve A. Kosmerick, Coldwater, Michigan, violation of maximum weight restrictions, $740.50 (ISP).
Kaileene M. Leistiko, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP); expired registration, $150 (ISP).
Millenia O. London, Kendallville, no valid driver’s license, $175 (ISP).
Devon J. Lothamer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Antonio Martinez, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (DC).
Adrian C. Maynard, Auburn, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (BPD).
Katie A. McCoy, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Antonio R. McMillian, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
Tamara A. Mills, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Shawn D. Montgomery, Fort Wayne, no valid driver’s license, $150 (ISP).
Jayme L. Moore, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Maurice D. Muncie, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (DC).
Curtis L. Parker, Garrett, no valid driver’s license, $175 (GPD).
Tonya L. Paton, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Kathleen C. Salazar, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Priscella L. Santos, Defiance, Ohio, no operator’s license when required, $150 (AUB).
Alcides P. Segovia, Huntertown, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ricky J. Shaffer, Harlan, speeding, $150 (DC).
William K. Smith, Auburn, no motorcycle endorsement, $175 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Ashley R. Squire, Butler, speeding, $165 (DC).
Michael J. Squire, Butler, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Megan E. Stafford, Three Rivers, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Kimberly R. Stahl, Auburn, distracted driving, $171 (DC).
Ryan D. Stier, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Demikel J. Tinker, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Chase M. VanAtta II, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Brandon D. Vaughn, Huntertown, speeding, $155 (ISP).
Darla M. Wickey, Grabill, disregarding stop sign, $171 (DC); no child restraint, $25 (DC); no child restraint, $25 (DC).
Ava K. Winters, Columbia City, speeding, $171 (AUB).
John B. Wood, Bristol, speeding, $196 (DC).
Kei V. Young, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
