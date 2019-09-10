Jerry Edwards
BUTLER — Jerry J. Edwards, 67, of Butler, died Sept. 7, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
William Coburn
ST. JOE — William Glenn Coburn, 85, of St. Joe, died Sept. 6, 2019.
Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.
Gloria Boger
AUBURN — Gloria Jane Boger, 80, of Auburn, died Sept. 2, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
Robert Gramling
AUBURN — Robert Gramling, 73, of Auburn, died Sept. 3, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Marilyn Imus
AUBURN — Marilyn A. Imus, 86, of Auburn, died Sept. 2, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Kathy Lonczkowski
AUBURN — Kathy A. Lonczkowski, 66, of Auburn, died Sept. 5, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
George Rodecap
AUBURN — George William Rodecap, 92, of Auburn, died Sept. 2, 2019.
Services will take place at a later date.
Ronald Shirely
AUBURN — Ronald W. Shirely, 58, of Auburn, died Sept. 3, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Jane Stafford
AUBURN — Jane F. Stafford, 82, of Auburn, died Sept. 5, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Richard Ahlersmeyer
ANGOLA — Richard Lee “Dick” Ahlersmeyer, 72, of Lake James, Angola, died Sept. 6, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Jan Burtch
ANGOLA — Jan Louise Burtch, 74, of Golden Lake, Angola and born in Auburn, died Sept. 4, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
George Cumings
ANGOLA — George W. Cumings, 81, of Angola, died Sept. 4, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Mary Douglass
ANGOLA — Mary E. Douglass, 89, of Angola, died Sept. 4, 2019.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Carl Danning
ORLAND — Carl Danning, 57, of Orland, died Aug. 31, 2019.
Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is handling arrangements.
Merrill Hunter
KENDALLVILLE — Merrill Lloyd Hunter, 63, of Kendallville, died Sept. 1, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Dolores Peckhart
KENDALLVILLE — Dolores J. Peckhart, 91, of Kendallville and formerly of Waterloo, died Sept. 7, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Thomas Goggans
MATTHEWS — Thomas P. Goggans, 78, of Matthews and formerly of Albion, died Sept. 4, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.
Bethanne Taylor
RALEIGH, N.C. — Bethanne W. Taylor, 64, of Raleigh, North Carolina and with survivors in Auburn, died Aug. 27, 2019.
Pinnington Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
