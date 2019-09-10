Jerry Edwards

BUTLER — Jerry J. Edwards, 67, of Butler, died Sept. 7, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

William Coburn

ST. JOE — William Glenn Coburn, 85, of St. Joe, died Sept. 6, 2019.

Carnahan-Baidinger & Walter Funeral Home, Spencerville, handled arrangements.

Gloria Boger

AUBURN — Gloria Jane Boger, 80, of Auburn, died Sept. 2, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

Robert Gramling

AUBURN — Robert Gramling, 73, of Auburn, died Sept. 3, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Marilyn Imus

AUBURN — Marilyn A. Imus, 86, of Auburn, died Sept. 2, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Kathy Lonczkowski

AUBURN — Kathy A. Lonczkowski, 66, of Auburn, died Sept. 5, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

George Rodecap

AUBURN — George William Rodecap, 92, of Auburn, died Sept. 2, 2019.

Services will take place at a later date.

Ronald Shirely

AUBURN — Ronald W. Shirely, 58, of Auburn, died Sept. 3, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Jane Stafford

AUBURN — Jane F. Stafford, 82, of Auburn, died Sept. 5, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Richard Ahlersmeyer

ANGOLA — Richard Lee “Dick” Ahlersmeyer, 72, of Lake James, Angola, died Sept. 6, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Jan Burtch

ANGOLA — Jan Louise Burtch, 74, of Golden Lake, Angola and born in Auburn, died Sept. 4, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

George Cumings

ANGOLA — George W. Cumings, 81, of Angola, died Sept. 4, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Mary Douglass

ANGOLA — Mary E. Douglass, 89, of Angola, died Sept. 4, 2019.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Carl Danning

ORLAND — Carl Danning, 57, of Orland, died Aug. 31, 2019.

Midwest Funeral Home & Cremation Society is handling arrangements.

Merrill Hunter

KENDALLVILLE — Merrill Lloyd Hunter, 63, of Kendallville, died Sept. 1, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Dolores Peckhart

KENDALLVILLE — Dolores J. Peckhart, 91, of Kendallville and formerly of Waterloo, died Sept. 7, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Thomas Goggans

MATTHEWS — Thomas P. Goggans, 78, of Matthews and formerly of Albion, died Sept. 4, 2019.

Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.

Bethanne Taylor

RALEIGH, N.C. — Bethanne W. Taylor, 64, of Raleigh, North Carolina and with survivors in Auburn, died Aug. 27, 2019.

Pinnington Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

