Sullivan Kessler signs with IU South Bend

BUTLER — Sullivan Kessler doesn’t remember having a basketball in her crib, but it’s always been part of her life.
Friday, with her Eastside teammates and coaches applauding, she signed a letter of intent to continue her basketball career at Indiana University South Bend.
“It’s exciting. It’s a big relief to just get my decision out of the way,” Kessler said. “It’s something I’ve dreamt about since about the second grade. To be here, it’s not something a lot of high-schoolers get to do.
“They just have everything I was looking for,” she said. “School-wise, they have great facilities, and being on campus, it just felt right to be there. Basketball-wise, they play a similar style like we do at Eastside, so I think that will be a good fit.
“Coach (Steve) Bruce and his team were just so welcoming. They have a winning culture there that I just knew I wanted to be a part of.”
Kessler, daughter of Brian and Nici Kessler, will pursue a bachelor’s degree in pre-physical therapy studies. After that, she plans to attend Indiana University in Bloomington for her doctorate degree in physical therapy.
“I took an anatomy class my junior year, and I found I was pretty good at it and really liked it,” she said. Kessler is an intern at Auburn Physical Therapy.
“She’s an extremely hard worker, and that’s the best quality she has,” Eastside coach Mike Lortie said. “She’s always staying after practice to shoot, and she’s always such a joy to be around.
“When somebody works hard, you can work with that really easily, and she does,” he said. “I’m extremely proud of her for her opportunity to play at IU South Bend with Coach Bruce.
“She’s an excellent student, an excellent young lady and obviously a good basketball player. That’s a great combination.”
Bruce has been women’s basketball coach for 15 seasons and athletic director for six years.
“There’s a certain kind of girl that attracts me, and that’s high-character, do-right kids who love basketball, who want to get better,” he said. “She checked all the boxes in those areas.
“She’s a skilled perimeter player, and the more I learned about her, the more I liked her.”
While primarily a point guard at Eastside, Bruce envisions using Kessler in more of a shooting guard role while being able to handle the ball when needed.
The Titans are a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school and a member of the Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference. Full CCAC members include Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting, Holy Cross College in South Bend, IU Northwest, Cardinal Stritch, Judson, Lincoln College, Olivet Nazarene, Roosevelt, St. Ambrose, St. Francis (Joliet, Illinois), Saint Xavier, Trinity Christian and Trinity International.
“Basketball has taught me a lot about my character and who I am as a person,” Kessler said. “It’s given me all types of new experiences and relationships. Just as a person, I’ve grown.”
