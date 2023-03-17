Butler to hold Broadway project meeting
BUTLER — The City of Butler will hold a project meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 22 at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway, to discuss the upcoming North Broadway improvements project.
Residents are encouraged to attend.
Representatives from Bowen and Wessler Engineering will be at the meeting to answer questions.
This meeting will include discussion on stormwater, sanitary sewer, water and road improvements, construction schedule, the detour route and impacts.
