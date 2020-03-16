AUBURN — Lakewood Park Christian School of Auburn will be closed for at least the next four weeks to reduce the risk of coronavirus, the school announced on its website.
“This decision is made in the best interest of our community in order to stop the spread of the virus,” said an online letter from Bob Burris, superintendent.
Lakewood Park joins other DeKalb County school districts in closing their buildings to students for four weeks, with plans to reopen April 13.
For each school district in the county, spring breaks will occur during the four-week closing period.
“We have continued to monitor the decisions of the DeKalb County Health Department and the Indiana Department of Education as we make wise choices in an effort to protect our students,” Burris said.
“Though we have not had any confirmed cases in our staff or students, we have decided to take a proactive approach in reducing the spread of this virus,” he added.
Lakewood Park will use virtual learning for the two weeks following its spring break.
“We will continue to monitor COVID-19’s impact on our community and are prepared to further postpone the date of return if necessary,” Burris said.
Lakewood Park use four of the 20 waiver days that have been approved by the governor during the four-week period, and no virtual learning will be implemented until after spring break.
For the two weeks beginning March 30, virtual learning lessons will be prepared and delivered to Lakewood Park students on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. Mondays and Fridays will be used as the state-permitted waiver days. Teachers and administrators will be available throughout the week to assist students and families.
Students were asked to take home all technology, textbooks, and other materials that will be needed for learning at home during the two weeks from March 30 to April 10.
