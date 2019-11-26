Police make arrests
Adam Miser, 36, of the 6600 block of C.R. 36, Butler, was arrested at 6:12 a.m. Oct. 28 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class misdemeanor.
Jessica Hornett, 41, of the 300 block of Spencer Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 12:53 p.m. Oct. 31 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from small claims court.
Justin Wilson, 31, of the 500 block of Meadow Lane, Waterloo, was arrested at 9:17 p.m. Nov. 1 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of invasion of privacy, a Class A misdemeanor.
Doyle Pritchard, 55, of the 4800 block of C.R. 42, Auburn, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Nov. 1 by Butler Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Roger Myers, 61, of the 500 block of East Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 9:39 p.m. Nov. 2 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Donald Richards, 50, of the 2700 block of U.S. 6, Kendallville, was arrested at 1:02 a.m. Nov. 3 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging him with nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Paula Perry, 54, of the 500 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 2:02 p.m. Nov. 10 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating while intoxicated while having a previous conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating while having and unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amber Dearduff, 32, of the 300 block of West Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:30 a.m. Nov. 15 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant charging her with conversion and theft, Class A misdemeanor.
