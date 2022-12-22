Butler Plan Commission to meet Jan. 9
BUTLER — The Butler Plan Commission will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9.
The Plan Commission will consider a proposal to amend the City of Butler zoning ordinance and zoning map. The amendment would establish a downtown commercial district. The district would apply to the following geographic area: south on Broadway from the intersection of Main and Broadway to the intersection of South Broadway and Depot Street; east on East Main Street from the intersection of Main and Broadway to the intersection of East Main and Pearl streets; west on West Main Street from the intersection of Main and Broadway to the intersection of West Main and John streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.