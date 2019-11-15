BUTLER — Butler Main Street is planning a train contest in conjunction with Butler Indiana Happenings' Christmas Open House.
Both events take place Saturday, Nov. 30 at the Butler Street Department, building 3, 110 Depot St., just west of Broadway (S.R. 1).
The train contest will take place from 4-6:30 p.m. with categories for stationary trains or live trains in which contestants wear train cars and pieces.
Age groups are 5-7, 8-9 and 10-11.
Construction and rules
Trains are to be made off-site and can be made with cardboard, Styrofoam, construction paper or other arts and craft materials.
Templates for trains, courtesy of Tri-Wall/International Paper of Butler are available at M&S Auto Parts, 114 W. Main St. or entrants are welcome to use their own cardboard.
Trains are to include an engine, a caboose and at least one car. Individual train pieces can be up to five feet tall and five feet wide.
Lights on trains must be battery powered.
Limit of one train entry per family.
Trains may be brought to street department building 3 and set up for judging beginning at 4 p.m.
Judging starts at 6:15 p.m. Winners will be announced at 6:45 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to first and second places in each age category.
Entry forms are available at Butler City Hall, the Butler Public Library and M&S Auto Parts.
Special appreciation to Tri-Wall/International Paper for their donation of cardboard templates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.