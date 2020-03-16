AUBURN — All DeKalb County government buildings except the Health Department will be closed to public starting Tuesday until further notice, County Commissioners declared Monday.
“It’s to your credit that you’re willing to be the first or second (county) to do it, because these are serious times,” county attorney James McCanna told the commissioners.
Important business with county offices may be conducted in person by making an appointment in advance, at the discretion of the department head involved, the commissioners decreed.
Courthouse security officers will confirm appointments before admitting visitors to the courthouse.
Department heads also will have the discretion to determine how many of their employees will attend work, the declaration said. Employees must stay home if they are exhibiting one or more symptoms of COVID-19.
Employees may choose not to attend work at their discretion if they are over the age of 60 with underlying health conditions or are caring for a child or children while schools are closed.
When necessary, employees may use their paid time off when missing work. Commissioners said that provision is subject to change if federal law requires payment to employee.
Department heads will be encouraged to assign employees tasks that can be done remotely.
Commissioners voted to restrict travel by county employees on official business outside the county with the exception of the sheriff’s, homeland security and health departments.
Circuit Court Judge Kurt Grimm has prepared an emergency application to the Indiana Supreme Court to allow the DeKalb County courts to suspend all hearings until further notice and have deadlines for legal action freeze as of Monday.
Grimm reportedly drove to Indianapolis Monday to deliver the emergency application in person.
County Commissioners plan to meet at their usual time Monday, March 23, but do not expect to meet on March 30.
Other county boards and commissions will make their own decisions about conducting public meetings.
Also Monday, the County Commissioners began discussing a proposal to move the county Plan Commission and Building Department offices from their location on South Union Street to the County Office Building next door at 215 E. 9th St.
The plan would involve adding to the second floor of the County Office Building in a space that is now an open-air atrium.
