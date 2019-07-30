BUTLER — Eastside’s fall sports teams begin practices Monday, Aug. 5.
This affects athletes in cross country, football, soccer and volleyball.
Kent Mitchell has been named as Eastside’s new volleyball coach, athletic director Aaron Willard said. He replaces Suzanne Witmer. The Blazers finished 9-20 in all matches last season.
Christian Grube returns for his second season as the Blazers’ cross country coach. Eastside was 6-7 in dual meets, placing seventh at the Northeast Corner Conference meet and eighth at the West Noble Sectional.
Todd Mason is back for his third season leading Eastside’s football program. The Blazers finished 5-5 a year ago, including a 3-1 mark in NECC small-school division play.
Sal Gomez returns as Eastside’s soccer coach. The Blazers finished 4-10-1 in all matches.
The volleyball team will host Garrett in a scrimmage at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14. The first volleyball match is at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17 against Fairfield.
The football team will visit DeKalb for a 6 p.m. scrimmage Friday, Aug. 16. Football season opens at Heritage High School in Monroeville at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23.
The soccer team will participate in a jamboree at Westview with several other schools at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 17. The Blazers will open the season at home against New Haven at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.
The cross country team will participate in a non-scoring tune-up meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at DeKalb. The first cross country meet is at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 27 at home against Central Noble.
The Butler Bulletin’s complete preview of these teams — plus marching band and cheerleaders — will publish Tuesday, Aug. 20.
