INDIANAPOLIS — Several members of Eastside’s FFA chapter attended the 92nd annual Indiana FFA State Convention earlier this month.
Representing the Eastside chapter were Ethan Kerr, Wayne McNabb, Brooke Pittman, Blaine Prosser, Brock Seiler, Rowan Tinker and Zoe-Ann Werling.
This year’s event took place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. For the past 91 years, the convention was held at Purdue University in West Lafayette. Due to health regulations currently in place, the association sought a different location in order to host an in-person convention for its members.
Over the course of the four-day convention, members were able to grow through a variety of leadership sessions hosted by state FFA officers, as well as build communities through a service project. Members planted trees at Conner Prairie.
In addition to the many memories made and experiences shared, members were able to connect with other FFA members from around the state, and they networked with some visiting state officers and the national FFA secretary.
Before their return, Eastside’s FFA members were able to take a few passes across the big stage as they earned awards.
Rowan Tinker was named the Indiana State Star in agriscience for her work within her SAE and agriscience projects. This award is one of the highest given by the Indiana State FFA Association. Tinker will have the opportunity to represent Indiana FFA on the national level this fall at the national FFA convention.
In addition, Tinker and Madison Haynes both received the Hoosier Degree, the highest degree awarded by the Indiana FFA Association.
Eastside’s FFA chapter also participated in the District 3 officer elections, with Pittman and Seiler serving as voting delegates. Prosser and Tinker ran for officer positions. Both candidates gave well-written speeches. Tinker was elected FFA District 3 president. Her position will bring many area chapters to Eastside this fall for the annual kickoff event, followed by the district leadership convention in the spring.
