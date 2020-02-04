Police make arrests
Timothy Hopkins, 39, of the 600 block of South Broadway, Butler, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Jan. 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant for alleged contempt.
Eric Watson, 30, of the 600 block of East Union Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 1:12 a.m. Jan. 22 by Garrett Police on charges of dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; and possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony.
Dennis Thompson, 40, of the 100 block of Robin Drive, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 6:39 a.m. Jan. 22 by Butler Police on DeKalb warrants alleging failure to appear in court on charges of operating a vehicle without ever having a valid license, a Class A misdemeanor and possession of marijuana, Class A misdemeanor.
James Whitman, 57, of the 300 block of North Park Lane, Butler, was arrested at 3:25 p.m. Jan. 22 by Butler Police on a warrant charging him with rape, a Level 3 felony.
Arrested in Steuben County
ANGOLA — Davin W. Alleshouse, 25, of the 100 block of Northcrest Mobile Home, Butler, was arrested at 11:19 a.m. Jan. 24 by the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging misdemeanor possession of a handgun without a license and felony felon in possession of a firearm.
