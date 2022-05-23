BUTLER — Butler and Wilmington Township officials got their first look at a proposed 2023 budget for the Butler/Wilmington Township Fire Territory Thursday.
While figures could change, the proposed budget is $406,545.00, an increase from the 2022 budget of $389,035.00.
Butler Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said the city’s financial consultant Baker Tilly estimated a 4.5% growth rate, making the budget increase possible. Additional monies may need to be allocated to garage and motor — currently estimated at $40,000 for 2023 — if fuel prices continue their upward climb.
The proposed fire equipment replacement budget will decrease from $460,000 in 2022 to $110,000 in 2023. That’s because $350,000 toward a new fire truck in the 2022 budget is not included in next year’s budget.
The board — comprised of Mayor Mike Hartman and City Council members Mark Cline and Eric Johnson and Wilmington Township advisory board member Dave Capp — took no action on the budget. Wilmington Township Trustee Heather Bledsoe was not present.
The board will consider the proposed budget at a future meeting. Budgets must be approved by Nov. 1, Eck said.
Fire Chief Jeff Shultz said Therma-Tru has contributed $16,000 to purchase a Lucas cardiopulmonary resuscitation device for the fire department’s use. The Lucas tool can assist firefighters and emergency responders with CPR.
The fire department has received approval from Parkview to use the device and will be the only department in the county with such equipment.
The new rescue engine is under construction by Rosenbauer. An inspection is to take place in June, but Shultz has no delivery date.
The department has also ordered two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) to replace older devices.
Shultz said he is exploring a new fire alarm system for the station. The department’s air tanks were tested, with five in need of repairs, to bring them into compliance.
The department has 12 regulars, two reserves, three juniors and three support members, with six paid, part-time firefighters.
The part-time firefighters perform daily and weekly truck checks and are able to perform some maintenance tasks, Shultz said. The biggest benefit the part-time firefighters provide is quicker response times.
He shared five- and 10-year plans with the fire territory board.
The five-year plan includes a paid fire chief, a new command vehicle and a replacement for rescue 31, possibly a smaller rescue or a mini-pumper. A utility task vehicle (UTV) was another item. It could be used for events, grass fires, rescue operations and plowing.
Replacing air tanks is another item. Shultz said grant requests submitted by a single department can be difficult to secure, but Butler could partner with several departments in seeking funding.
Cline asked Shultz about a paid chief before paid firefighters.
“This has become a full-time job,” he said. “There’s a lot of administrative stuff to be done.” Some of those duties are shared among fire department officers.
“It would be better to have guys, but there’s a lot of stuff going on,” Shultz added.
The 10-year plan includes replacing the tanker and one grass rig. The plan also includes having 20 volunteers, 12 part-time firefighters and six full-time firefighters.
“Some of these things on the list may never get done,” Shultz said. They were included as discussion points for the benefit of the fire territory board.
