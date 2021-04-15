Firefighters battling house fire near Spencerville

SPENCERVILLE — Firefighters from several departments responded to a house fire near Spencerville around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
The house is located in the 6700 block of C.R. 51, west of Spencerville.
According to police scanner traffic, the home was reported to be fully involved in fire.
Firefighters from Southeast Fire (Spencerville and Concord Township), Butler, Jackson Township, Auburn, Garrett and Northeast Fire of Allen County responded, along with a Parkview DeKalb EMS ambulance.
The house is located in the woods, along a long lane. That road was being kept clear so tankers could deliver water. While some firefighters walked back the lane, a neighbor offered his off-road vehicle to transport firefighters, equipment and air bottles to the scene.
