BUTLER — Two DeKalb Eastern students earned awards at the Hoosier Science and Engineering Fair.
Riverdale sixth-grade student Stella Steury received the Newton Award and a $50 prize for her project.
Butler sixth-grade student Teagan Vanover received the Indiana Association of Environmental Professionals Award for Excellence in Environmental Science and a third-place prize of $50.
Steury’s project, “Validating Vaccines,” studied how many people would need to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before the disease would be gone.
Vanover’s project, “Soil Pollution,” studied how industrial manufacturing affects soil.
All projects were judged virtually this year, with students in grades 4-8 judged April 5-10.
