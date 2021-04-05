AUBURN — Tax bill statements for DeKalb County property owners were mailed Monday and include both spring and fall payment coupons, county Treasurer Sandra Wilcox said.
DeKalb County property owners’ spring property taxes are due Monday, May 10.
Tax payments may be mailed, paid online, paid at any of nine bank locations or placed in the outside drop box on the north side of the courthouse in downtown Auburn.
Online electronic or credit card payments can be made at www.co.dekalb.in.us/treasurer.
Banks that are partnering with the treasurer’s office to accept payments include all county branches of Community State Bank, Horizon Bank, Farmers & Merchants Bank and Garrett State Bank. Taxpayers do not need an account at a bank to make a property tax payment.
Parcels that are unpaid after May 10 are considered delinquent, and additional penalties will apply. As of this date, Gov. Eric Holcomb has not extended the due date as he did in 2020, nor is there an expectation that he may do so, Wilcox said.
Anyone who has questions may contact the treasurer’s office at 925-2712 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.
