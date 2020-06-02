GARRETT — The Garrett Schools 37th annual Alumni Reunion will be pared down to only one event this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“After much deliberation, the executive board has decided to significantly limit the reunion due to the health risks of the coronavirus pandemic,” said Alumni Association President Carolyn Ridenour.
The annual alumni golf outing planned for Friday, July 17 will go on as planned. This year, the popular event that draws hundreds of golfers will be managed by Garrett Country Club personnel following all official state and local guidelines for safe operation. More information will be shared in early June.
To bring sunlight into these uncertain days, the association gave Garrett Alumni T-shirts to each of the more than 160 Garrett graduates this spring.
“In the name of all alums, we are welcoming them into the Alumni Association and anticipate better and brighter days ahead for us all,” Ridenour said.
The executive board will continue to update the members and the community as the next weeks unfold about the golf outing, plans for the alumni newsletter ON TRACK, membership renewal, the “20 by 20” scholarship fund drive and voting for officers.
Questions and concerns can be directed to the association at GarrettSchoolsAlumni@gmail.com, online at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.com, or on Facebook at GarrettSchoolsAlumni.
