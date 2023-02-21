The DeKalb County Eastern Community School District has announced science fair winners.
Butler Elementary
K-5 regional qualifiers
Fourth grade
Paxton Hunter, “Tune-in.”
Maddox Brown, “Ready, AIM, Fire.”
Fifth grade
Emily Scoville, “Does color affect taste?”
Hayden Drerup, “Light and Heat.”
Owyn Brown, “Melting Ice.”
Hans Hankey, “Balloon Powered Car.”
Pearl Slentz, “Which will burn?”
K-5 special awards
(Winners receive a $25 gift card)
George Kandel Award: Ethan Burgett, fourth grade, “Flying Through Time.”
Best Journal Award (Butler Public Library): Channing Daniels, “Eye Tricked Your Treats” and Maddox Brown, “Ready, Aim, Fire.”
Food Science (Butler Dental Group): Lanie Wies, “24-hour Egg Shell Experiment.”
Engineering Award (Butler Dental Group): Aspen James, “Parachute Size.”
Chemistry Award (Butler Dental Group): Brilee Hayward, “Growing Geodes.”
Environmental Award (Butler Dental Group): Pearl Slentz, “Which will burn?”
6th grade regional award winners
Rilan Myers, “Global Gases.”
Mya Brown, “A Care About Air.”
Jason Dolan, “Eat The Heat.”
Avery Fuller, “Can’t Take the Heat.”
Hailey Brown, “Go Green Energy.”
6th grade special awards
Best Environmental ($50, ETA Engineering): Rilan Myers, “Global Gases.”
Daniel Oakley Excellence in Science Award ($50, Color Master): Mya Brown, “A Care About Air.”
Plant Science ($25, New Millennium): Shelby Kaufmann, “Popping Seeds.”
Robotics Award ($25, New Millennium): Addison Comment, “Bots In Motion.”
Energy Award ($25, Kitchen Auto Body Specialists): Avery Fuller, “Can’t Take the Heat.”
Physics Award ($25, DeKalb Molded Plastics): Jayden Damron.
Riverdale Elementary
Congratulations to all the hard work of the 6th grade junior division participants. Another great year of projects that impressed the judges.
Regional qualifiers
Lane Payton, “We all scream for hot ice cream.”
Levi Steury, “Into the Spider-Verse.”
Remington Keener, “#Influencers.”
Ryder and Kenzi West, “Taste Bud Telepathy.”
Special award winners
Best Engineering Project ($50, ETA Engineering): Levi Shull.
Behavioral Science Award ($25 each, New Millennium): Kenzi and Ryder West, “Taste Bud Telepathy.”
Eastside Junior-Senior High School
Regional qualifiers
Stella Steury, “Creek Catastrophe.”
Leyna Gump, “Stomach Acid vs. Pills.”
Special award winner
Tom Grabski Excellence in Chemistry ($50, Color Master): Stella Steury.
