Organization Day, which took place Nov. 19, was the ceremonial start of the 2020 legislative session.
This day marks the annual first roll call of all state lawmakers, and it provides each Senate and House of Representatives caucus with the opportunity to gather before the session officially reconvenes in January.
The Indiana General Assembly is a part-time citizen legislature, which means lawmakers meet for only a portion of the year so everyday citizens can serve as representatives or senators and still live and work in the communities they serve.
Last year, we finalized the new two-year state budget, which means this year is a short session, and by state law, will conclude on or before March 14.
My fellow lawmakers and I will examine and vote on a wide variety of legislative proposals during the upcoming session, but this year, I will focus on ways to keep Hoosiers healthy by fighting the drug abuse epidemic and reducing smoking and vaping rates.
While my colleagues and I have passed measures to combat drug abuse and provide accessible treatment options for Hoosiers battling addiction, there is still more we can do to help curb this issue.
Many people who rely on these types of coping mechanisms begin in their teen years, and as a legislator, I believe Hoosiers should have the resources necessary to quit as well as information available detailing the dangers of these actions.
As the 2020 session gets underway, I encourage residents of Senate District 14 to contact me with any questions or comments you may have in regard to the upcoming legislative session. Feel free to contact me by phone at 800-382-9467 or by email at Senator.Kruse@iga.in.gov.
To stay updated on what’s going on at the Statehouse, visit iga.in.gov. On this website, you can stream committee hearings and session meetings as well as view event calendars, vote tallies, meeting agendas and proposed legislation.
What do you think?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.