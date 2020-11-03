These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 15-22. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agencies issuing the tickets.
Angela M. Barnets, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Logan J. Behm, Albion, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Dalton J. Bischoff, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD); operating motorcycle without a motorcycle endorsement, $150 (GPD).
Kane M. Bowling, Fort Wayne, speeding, $174 (AUB).
Matthew D. Brandenberger, Grabill, speeding, $165 (DC).
Brandy L. Brown, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Andrew J. Case, Angola, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Marisa A. Clair, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Michael D. Cline, Hicksville, Ohio, inoperable head lamps, $210 (ISP).
Colton L. Crager, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
Robert B. Davis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $177 (AUB).
Omar D. Diaz, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Anthony M. Dollier, Auburn, failure to use turn signal, $175 (GPD).
Ashley F. Eisinger, Fremont, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Anthony J. Ewing, Indianapolis, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Joseph B. Firestine, Spencerville, expired registration, $150 (AUB).
Gabrielle M. Fisher, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
Chase M. Forshee, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Jennifer A. Fox, Fort Wayne, distracted driving, $171 (ISP).
Taylor B. Friend, Fort Wayne, false or fictitious plates, $150 (DC).
Dulce S. Gomez, Angola, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Justin M. Green, Butler, speeding, $171 (DC).
Corey S. Hall, Garrett, speeding, $150 (GPD).
Terry J. Hapner, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brooklyn S. Harrison, Warsaw, false and fictitious, $150 (GPD).
Alajea E. Hawthorne, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Shawn M. Heller, Avilla, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Nicole E. Hillabrand, Auburn, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Joseph D. Householder, Butler, failure to register, $175 (WPD).
Brian E. Johnston, Bluffton, speeding, $165 (DC).
Jason F. Laguna, Butler, expired plates, $150 (BPD).
Taylor M. Lane, Grand Rapids, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Phillip P. Longsworth, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Thomas A. MacDonald, Monroeville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Franchesca D. Magan, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Carlos G. Martinez, Greenwood, speeding, $150 (BPD).
Angela K. Moyer, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Brock W. Nagel, Columbia City, speeding, $150 (DC).
Collin A. Paduano, Kendallville, failure to obey signs and markings when driving, $171 (DC).
Ryan M. Parsley, Kendallville, operating motor vehicle with a false plate, $175 (DC).
Troy R. Place, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
Justin A. Power, Winona Lake, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Paul A. Ratledge, Denver, Colorado, speeding, $235 (DC).
William D. Sandow, New York, New York, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Agustin Santana, Fort Wayne, no valid license, $150 (GPD).
Danae O. Sattison, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Donald A. Schroeder, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
John A. Seyfert, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Ryan M. Smith, Auburn, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Paul W. Sorg, LaGrange, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Amanda R. Spanglehour, Jacksonville, North Carolina, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Daniel L. Stultz, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
David L. Swanson, Auburn, speeding, $170 (DC).
Haley E. Talamantes, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Eric J. VanGompel, Fremont, failure to yield at through highway, $171 (WPD).
Kip R. Wagner, Winchester, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Jacqueline A. Ward, Fishers, speeding, $150 (ISP).
Vincent A. Wells, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Ashlee N. Wilcox, Garrett, speeding, $175 (AUB).
Savannah M. Williams, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Brad A. Willits, South Milford, speeding, $150 (DC).
Linda R. Wilson, Ashley, speeding, $150 (DC).
Janean M. Wolfe, Ashley, speeding, $190 (AUB).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
