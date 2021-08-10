BUTLER — The Butler Days festival will be in full swing this year after a scaled-back event took place in 2020.
The fun and activities begin Thursday. The Butler United Methodist Church is hosting a hog roast at 4:30 p.m. At 6:30 p.m., Butler and Concord Township firefighters will play a charity softball game at the Eastside High School softball field. This event will raise money for the youth bowling league.
Friday, American Legion Post 202 will serve sausage burgers and onion rings from 5-8 p.m. The Lamb of God Mennonite Church is hosting a gospel concert and dinner at its location on West Oak Street. Craft and food vendors will be located along East and West Oak streets.
Do you have ideas for chalk art? You can check in from 6-8 p.m. Friday or show up between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday to put your ideas on display. This event is sponsored by Farmers & Merchants State Bank.
The DeKalb County Historical Society Museum, located at 201 E. Main St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Decorate your vehicles, floats, horses, wagons and more for the eighth annual light parade. The parade route is East Liberty Street west to Elm, then south on Green to Beech Street. Immediately following the parade, the final Movies in the Park, featuring “Raiders of the Lost Ark,” will be shown in South Side Park on Walnut Street. Movies in the Park is sponsored by the Butler Parks and Recreation Board and hosted by Eastpoint Community Church.
The fun and festivities continue into Saturday.
The Butler Fire Department will serve a pancake breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the fire station, 700 W. Main St. At 8 a.m., a 5K walk/run begins in the Butler United Methodist Church parking lot. This event raises funds for the Butler Community Food Pantry.
Polish that hot rod and dust off that show car for the car show at Butler Church of Christ. Cars may be entered beginning at 8 a.m., with awards at 1 p.m.
The Garrett Museum of Art will host an I Love Indiana Art pop-up gallery in the second floor conference room at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. The art exhibit is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
The Silly Safaris live animal show will take place four different times: 11 a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m. and 5 p.m., behind M&S Auto Parts.
The Cincinnati Circus stunt show also will take place at four different times: Noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., in the 100 block of South Broadway.
There will be kids activities from noon to 6 p.m., including a bubble station, air-brushed tattoos and giant board games, including Battleship, Operation, Connect 4 and others.
A fish fry and worship band will perform from 4-7 p.m. at Christ’s Church at Butler. Triple Shot will perform a free concert at Butler Elementary School at 7:30 p.m. At dusk, a fireworks show, presented by Camtor Pyrotechnics and sponsored by Forest River, will bring the festival to a conclusion. Fireworks will be set off at the elementary school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.