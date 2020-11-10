These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Oct. 29-Nov. 5.
The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represent the agencies issuing the tickets.
Deborah L. Aker, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Abraham K. Asis, Des Moines, Washington, log book not current, $260.26 (ISP).
Terry J. Askren, Huntertown, speeding, $150 (DC).
Devon R. Ballines, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (DC).
Jordy R. Pena Beato, Fort Wayne, failure to stop at through highway, $171 (AS).
Brooklyn R. Bidwell, Kendallville, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Tristan D. Boswell, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
Savannah S. Brouwer, Plainfield, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Nicholas R. Carnahan, Spencerville, speeding, $196 (DC).
Brandon L. Carroll, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $169 (BPD).
Sukhvir S. Chera, Yuba City, California, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Abraham J. Demond, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Nadeen M. Dennis, Fort Wayne, speeding, $180 (AUB).
Jasmin Dizdarevic, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Mary H. Ervin, Hamilton, failure of vehicle making left turn at intersection, $171 (WPD).
Allison P. Ferrin, Kendallville, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Hunter L. Gaerte, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Madison J. Garcia, Auburn, speeding, $150 (BPD); expired plates, $150 (BPD).
Chad D. Grigsby, Albion, no insurance, $258 (AUB).
Wyatt N. Hartman, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
Timothy J. Hastreiter, Angola, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Zachary L. Hinkle, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
Bryan C. Lewis, Garrett, driving while suspended, $235 (GPD).
William G. Marvin, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (DC).
Mitchell J. Combs-McClish, Hicksville, Ohio, no valid driver’s license, $150 (WPD).
Jeremy T. Miller, Hamilton, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Michael A. Miller, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (DC).
Ismail B. Mubarak, Chicago, Illinois, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Wade A. Paul, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Danielle M. Ramon, Las Vegas, Nevada, speeding, $190 (AUB).
Ineisha K. Robinson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
Mohsin S. Shemman, Kendallville, window tint violation, $190 (DC).
Katrina D. Shirks, St. Joe, speeding, $171 (AUB).
Martha A. Spradlin, Ashley, speeding, $165 (AUB).
Benjamin A. Tomlinson, Delano, Tennessee, failure to use hazard flashers, $165 (ISP).
Kegan A. Townsend, Angola, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Dawn A. Wahl, St. Joe, speeding, $165 (DC).
Donald G. Wallace, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
Rhoda J. Yoder, Gambier, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Lisa D. Zachary, Manteca, California, speeding, $175 (BPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
