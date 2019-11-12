GARRETT — Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry reminds all hunters and landowners about its deer donation program.
After hunters have filled their freezers, the group is asking for help to feed those in need by donating to its “Meat the Need” initiative.
Hunters can take their deer to their local meat processor or butcher shop and tell them to donate it to Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry. There is no charge to the donating hunter.
Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry has partnered with 82 meat processors statewide, and encourages the donation of large game and livestock to the program.
“There are many Hoosiers out there who are working, trying to pay their bills, and still can’t afford to put enough food on the table to feed their families,” said HFH fund development coordinator Amber Zecca.
For more information on the Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry program, its services, to find participating meat processors, or to find out how to help, visit hoosiersfeedingthehungry.org.
