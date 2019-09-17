Francis Bell
AUBURN — Francis L. Bell, 75, of Auburn, died Sept. 5, 2019.
Private services have taken place in Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn.
Edward Morgan
AUBURN — Edward Allen Morgan, 63, of Auburn, died Sept. 11, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Alan Northrup
AUBURN — Alan L. Northrup, 77, of Auburn, died Sept. 8, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Sharon Harris
ASHLEY — Sharon K. Harris, 72, of Ashley, died Sept. 13, 2019.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.
Joy Shire
HUDSON — Joy Dottie Shire, 81, of Hudson, died Sept. 14, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.
Deborah Smathers
HUDSON — Deborah A. Smathers, 72, of Hudson, died Sept. 9, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Diane Sigler
GARRETT — Diane K. Sigler, 55, Garrett, died Sept. 13, 2019.
Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.
Bill Terry
LAOTTO — Bill Terry, 70, of LaOtto, died Sept. 12, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Gregory Chrysler
ANGOLA — Gregory Alan Chrysler, 33, of Angola, died Sept. 7, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Janet Goldner
ANGOLA — Janet May Gould Goldner, 73, of Angola, died Sept. 10, 2019.
Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.
Katherine Fuller
ORLAND — Katherine J. “Katie” Fuller, 93, of Orland, died Sept. 10, 2019.
Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.
Laurabelle Brock
DICKSON, Tenn. — Laurabelle Brock, 93, of Dickson, Tennessee and formerly of Kendallville, died Sept. 11, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
F. Lee Bushong
FORT WAYNE — F. Lee Bushong, 99, of Fort Wayne and born in Kendallville, died Sept. 8, 2019.
D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.
Michael Dickey
KENDALLVILLE — Michael Douglas Dickey, 50, of Kendallville, died Sept. 9, 2019.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Melba Miller
KENDALLVILLE — Melba Miller, 83, of Kendallville, died Sept. 8, 2019.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Gary Elwood
ALBION — Gary Elwood, 75, of Albion, died Sept. 13, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.
Edward Moorhouse
ALBION — Edward Henry Moorhouse, 80, of Albion, died Sept. 10, 2019.
Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.