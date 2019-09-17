Francis Bell

AUBURN — Francis L. Bell, 75, of Auburn, died Sept. 5, 2019.

Private services have taken place in Roselawn Cemetery, Auburn.

Edward Morgan

AUBURN — Edward Allen Morgan, 63, of Auburn, died Sept. 11, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Alan Northrup

AUBURN — Alan L. Northrup, 77, of Auburn, died Sept. 8, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Sharon Harris

ASHLEY — Sharon K. Harris, 72, of Ashley, died Sept. 13, 2019.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, is handling arrangements.

Joy Shire

HUDSON — Joy Dottie Shire, 81, of Hudson, died Sept. 14, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, is handling arrangements.

Deborah Smathers

HUDSON — Deborah A. Smathers, 72, of Hudson, died Sept. 9, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Diane Sigler

GARRETT — Diane K. Sigler, 55, Garrett, died Sept. 13, 2019.

Thomas Funeral Home, Garrett, is handling arrangements.

Bill Terry

LAOTTO — Bill Terry, 70, of LaOtto, died Sept. 12, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Gregory Chrysler

ANGOLA — Gregory Alan Chrysler, 33, of Angola, died Sept. 7, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Janet Goldner

ANGOLA — Janet May Gould Goldner, 73, of Angola, died Sept. 10, 2019.

Weicht Funeral Home, Angola, handled arrangements.

Katherine Fuller

ORLAND — Katherine J. “Katie” Fuller, 93, of Orland, died Sept. 10, 2019.

Beams Funeral Home, Fremont, handled arrangements.

Laurabelle Brock

DICKSON, Tenn. — Laurabelle Brock, 93, of Dickson, Tennessee and formerly of Kendallville, died Sept. 11, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

F. Lee Bushong

FORT WAYNE — F. Lee Bushong, 99, of Fort Wayne and born in Kendallville, died Sept. 8, 2019.

D.O. McComb & Sons Pine Valley Funeral Home, Fort Wayne, handled arrangements.

Michael Dickey

KENDALLVILLE — Michael Douglas Dickey, 50, of Kendallville, died Sept. 9, 2019.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Melba Miller

KENDALLVILLE — Melba Miller, 83, of Kendallville, died Sept. 8, 2019.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Gary Elwood

ALBION — Gary Elwood, 75, of Albion, died Sept. 13, 2019.

Harper Funeral Home, Albion, is handling arrangements.

Edward Moorhouse

ALBION — Edward Henry Moorhouse, 80, of Albion, died Sept. 10, 2019.

Harper Funeral Home, Albion, handled arrangements.

