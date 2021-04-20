BUTLER — Incoming reserves with the Butler Police Department will receive additional training.
By a 5-0 vote Monday, the Butler City Council approved a request from Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger to give reserves more training before they take the streets.
Heffelfinger’s proposal would require a three-month training period, with a probationary period of one year.
All applications will be need to be approved by both the police chief and the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety.
Currently, reserves have a one-month training period, followed by a three-month probationary period.
The ordinance must pass on three readings before taking effect.
City Planner Steve Bingham announced that with the Butler Company project essentially complete, Butler’s Redevelopment Commission will explore future tasks.
At that body’s April 5 meeting, Bingham said the former Bohn Aluminum and Engineered Materials properties have been identified as potential candidates.
As the Redevelopment Commission expressed a desire to seek state or federal assistance for environmental reviews, Bingham reached out to Indiana Brownfields. That agency already has responded to the city’s request, and it should have information available within 30 days.
“I was encouraged by the quickness of their response to our request,” Bingham said.
City Superintendent Eric Dohner said the 300 block of West Oak Street will be shut down today as the street is dug up for a residential sewer repair.
Later, Mayor Mike Hartman introduced Curt White and Phil Stevens, owners of Darkstar Data. White and Stevens recently acquired the former Dollar General building on Butler’s west end.
Darkstar Data performs functions including artificial intelligence, machine learning, deep learning, 3D rendering and electronic currency, such as bitcoin.
Darkstar was established as a limited liability company in February 2020, but White and Stevens have been involved in the business for approximately five years.
Cheaper electricity prices were the driving reason that brought the business to Butler. They are in the process of moving servers and hope to be in operation at the new location by the end of May.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck announced she has become a certified public manager. She completed the two-year program in November through Ball State University and just received official notice of her certification.
