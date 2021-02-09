340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
COVID assistance available
Senior citizens ages 65 and over who need help scheduling an appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination may come to the library for assistance. Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours to receive assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
Winter reading program
The Butler Public Library’s adult winter reading program, “There’s Snow Greater Thing than a Book,” continues through Feb. 20.
For every book read, participants are asked to fill out a comment card to be entered into weekly drawings for various gift cards ranging from $5 to $20.
New materials available
Entertainment: “Welcome to the United States of Anxiety: Observations from a Reforming Neurotic” by Jen Lancaster.
Teen: “Into the Dark” (Star Wars: The High Republic) by Claudia Gray; “I Hope You’re Listening” by Tom Ryan; “Game Changer” by Neal Shusterman.
Large print: “The Russian” (Detective Michael Bennett series) by James Patterson and James O. Born.
Literature and fiction: “Shadows of the White City” (Windy City saga) by Jocelyn Green; “The (Other) You” by Joyce Carol Oates; “The Vineyard at Painted Moon” by Susan Mallery.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Blink of an Eye” by Roy Johansen and Iris Johansen; “Faithless in Death” (Eve Dallas series) by J.D. Robb; “The Lost Boys” by Faye Kellerman; “The Shadow Box” by Luanne Rice.
Comics and graphic novels: “Pup Detectives 1: The First Case” and “The Tiger’s Eye” (Pup Detectives), both by Felix Gumpaw.
Children: “A Pirate’s Night Before Christmas” by Philip Yates; “A Ticket for Cricket” by Molly Coxe; “Are Unicorns Real?” (Penguin Young Readers, Level 4) by Ginjer L. Clarke; “Caring” (Berenstein Bears Gifts of the Spirit) by Mike Berenstein; “Elbow Grease: Teamwork Wins!” (Step Into Reading) by John Cena; “Fiona Saves the Day” by Richard Cowdrey.
Library programs
• Each Wednesday, a new Make & Take craft will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Library guidelines
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Announcements
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes take place from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday. Class size is limited.
• In compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, masks are required within the library at all times. Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
