Butler Main Street
plans Feb. 16 meeting
BUTLER — The Butler Main Street Association will hold its first quarterly meeting of 2021 at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16 in the second floor conference room at Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Meeting topics include discussion of the International Monster Truck Museum, introduction of new businesses in the downtown area, an update of the Butler Company site and news of planned mural projects around Butler. The public is invited to attend.
Butler meeting schedule
The City of Butler has announced these meetings:
Tuesday, Jan. 26
5:30 p.m. — Butler Parks and Recreation Board, City Hall council chamber, 215 S. Broadway. Agenda items include election of 2021 officers, discussion of current park activities and a staff report.
Monday, Feb. 1
6:30 p.m. — Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall council chamber.
7 p.m. — Common Council, City Hall.
All meetings are open to the public or may be accessed by conference call at (425) 436-6364, access code 170476.
Sewer board to meet
SPENCERVILLE — The St. Joe-Spencerville Regional Sewer District board of directors will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Spencerville Community Club.
The public is invited to attend.
St. Joe government meetings
ST. JOE — The St. Joe Town Board meets at 6:30 p.m. the first and third Tuesdays of each month in the St. Joe Town Hall, 204 Washington St. Masks are required at board meetings.
The utility office is open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Monday and Tuesday, and from 2-5 p.m. Wednesdays.
Church announces updates to events
BUTLER — Eastpoint Community Church hosts a free community dinner each Sunday.
With DeKalb County in red COVID status, some adjustments have been made.
The church will host a Facebook Live stream from 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., featuring music, a short Gospel story and prayer.
From 5-6 p.m., the community room will be open for free takeout dinners. Door monitors will be in place to ensure capacity does not exceed 25 people.
Visitors are asked to wear masks and limit to one or two family members to pick up meals.
