WEST LAFAYETTE — Former Eastside FFA members Troye Hook and Lauren Jacobs recently completed with the Purdue Crops Judging Team at two competitions.
The first contest took place Nov. 19 in Kansas City, Kansas and the second took place Nov. 23 in Chicago. The team finished fifth at the Nov. 19 contest and third at the Nov. 23 contest.
The contests were sponsored by the American Society of Agronomy.
In addition to team scores, participants were judged individually in categories of grain grading, seed analysis and identification.
Hook finished fifth and Jacobs was seventh as individuals. Their placings enabled them to achieve All-American honors.
Hook was sixth in grain grading and seed analysis and third in identification. Jacobs did not place in seed analysis, but was seventh in grain grading and fourth in identification.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.