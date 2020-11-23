BUTLER — New teachers Jennifer Wenzel and Brooke Wilber have joined the Butler Elementary School faculty.
Wenzel, originally from Fort Wayne, teaches music to students in grades K-6 at both Butler and Riverdale elementary schools. Wilbur teaches second grade at Butler Elementary.
Wenzel is a graduate of Milliken University, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in music education, and Bowling Green State University, where she earned a master’s degree in vocal performance. Before coming to DeKalb Eastern, Wenzel taught at Fort Wayne Community Schools since 2011.
Wilber, originally from LaOtto, earned a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Trine University. This is her first year of teaching.
Wenzel’s father taught music education for more than 40 years. “His passion for teaching was a huge influence on me,” Wenzel said. “I get to teach children every day and spread the joy of music.”
Wilber became interested in education through a high school internship. When asked what she enjoys most about education, Wilber said, “Being able to develop relationships that extend past the classroom.”
Both teachers have good impressions of the DeKalb Eastern district.
“It’s a wonderful district,” Wenzel said. “Everyone has been so welcoming.”
“The whole district is very student-driven, and they are working hard to ensure students have a productive school year,” Wilber said.
Both have hobbies away from the classroom.
Wenzel enjoys taking part in plays and musicals, daily exercise and spending time with family and friends.
Wilber enjoys traveling, watching football and practicing her calligraphy skills.
