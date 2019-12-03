Police make arrests
Katrina Dillow, 22, of the 300 block of Walnut Street, Butler, was arrested at 5:08 p.m. Nov. 18 by Butler Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Brock Smith, 29, of the 6300 block of C.R. 45, Auburn, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. Nov. 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of leaving the scene of an accident, a Class A misdemeanor, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Jamison, 40, of the 600 block of Jo Jo Lane, Coldwater, Michigan, was arrested at 11:05 p.m. Nov. 18 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A a Class C misdemeanor.
Jarod Delgado, 35, of the 1400 block of Ashville Drive, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:20 p.m. Nov. 19 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, and reckless driving, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jordan Winebrenner, 21, of the 6700 block of County Road P-50, Montpelier, Ohio, was arrested at 11:17 p.m. Nov. 22 by Butler Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Kelsey Holland, 23, of the 700 block of Eaton Street, Jackson, Michigan, was arrested at 11:14 p.m. Nov. 22 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle with a controlled substance, a Class C misdemeanor; operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish, or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor.
