CHURUBUSCO — Eastside sophomore Dane Sebert now owns school records in both throwing events following his performance at the NECC track meet Friday at Churubusco High School.
Friday, he established a new Eastside record in the discus with a throw of 171 feet even, winning a conference championship in the process. Sebert's throw was 11 feet better than runner-up Hunter Bianski of Churubusco, who threw 159-10.
Sebert's throw betters the former record of 169 feet, set by Jacob Thompson in 2017. Earlier this season, Sebert broke the 52-year-old record with a throw of 50 feet, 6-1/2 inches in the shot put. Steve Cole established the standard in 1970 at 50 feet, 4-1/2 inches.
In Friday's conference meet, Sebert placed fifth. His best throw was 46 feet, 3-1/4 inches. Bianski won the event with a throw of 55 feet, 4 inches.
The Blazer boys finished 11th with 16.5 points.
The 4x800-meter relay team of Alex Diaz, Luke Collins, Binyam Biddle and David Burns finished seventh at 9:22.99.
Kyle Yoder tied for eighth in the high jump, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches.
