BUTLER — While additional steps remain to be taken, a Butler commercial building could have new owners and a new use.
Monday, Butler Board of Works members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson gave consent to prospective owners of a building at 311 Railroad Street to pave over a corner easement area, and they recommended the Butler Plan Commission consider a rezoning request.
Assuming the sale of the building goes through, City Planner Steve Bingham said the L-shaped building at the corner of Railroad and Ash streets — the location of the former tomato cannery — would be used to manufacture commercial-grade playground equipment.
The prospective owner, he said, has a business in Flint, Michigan, but lives near Hamilton. The owner was not identified.
The lot containing the building currently is zoned for heavy industry, which typically applies to large tracts in industrial areas, Bingham explained. Changing the zoning to light industry or general business would be more appropriate for the intended use.
The grassy area to be paved in front of the building would be used for parking, outside storage and commercial truck usage.
Another lot immediately north of the building would be paved for parking any commercial trucks and trailers or outside storage.
A vacant lot on Ash Street — directly east of the building — is zoned residential. It measures 45 by 66 feet and is envisioned for parking and commercial truck storage. A zoning change would be required if the proposal is pursued, Bingham noted.
Discussion turned to a 1981-platted but never-developed piece of the Northwood Section 2 subdivision in the city’s northeast quadrant. The undeveloped section contains 15 lots, with most lots between Springer Drive and Maxton Park.
Ivy Lane Apartments owns 10 of the lots, Bingham said. Another lot is owned by the Masons, and two others are owned by adjoining property owners along Springer Drive. Platted streets are Ivy Lane, running east-west, and Weirich Drive, running north-south.
The remaining two lots — lots 54 and 58 — are on South Ivy Lane and are available for development, with a proposal to put a house on lot 54. Those lots do not include water service, he noted.
The 13-lot section, which includes two platted cul-de-sacs, does not include finished streets, utilities or infrastructure.
“As for (those) other lots, I told the Realtor that whoever goes in there, they’re basically going to have to be the developer, because there’s nothing in there,” Bingham said. “Everything’s platted, but there’s no infrastructure in the ground.”
If development takes place, zoning may need to be addressed. While some lots are zoned single-family residential, most are zoned multi-family residential.
“If (development) does happen, I would like to see some sort of walkway from Weirich Drive east toward Maxton Park,” Bingham added. “We’ll see if anybody makes some serious moves to develop those lots.
“We need new housing in Butler,” he said. “Doing it here is going to entail some costs.”
In a brief City Council meeting Monday, members Eric Johnson, Gary Miller, Gale Ryan and Bill White authorized Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck to reactivate dormant funds for the parks and recreation department and the community garden to accept grants and donations.
