340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Closed Sunday
New materials available
Large print: “Forever My Own” (Ladies of the Lake series) by Tracie Peterson. “Good Eggs” by Rebecca Hardiman. “Sustaining Faith” by Janette Oke and Laurel Oke Logan. “Coming Home to Maple Cottage,” “The Cottage on Sunshine Beach” and “The Holiday Cottage by the Sea,” all by Holly Martin.
DVD: “A Cinderella Story: Starstruck.”
Audio books: “Lincoln in the Bardo” by George Saunders. “The Vixen” by Francine Rose. “Firefly Lane” by Kristin Hannah.
Religion and spirituality: “A History of the Early Church” by John Chapman.
Comics and graphic novels: “Ghosts, Goblins and Ninjas” (Pup Detectives series) by Felix Gumpaw.
Literature and fiction: “The Women’s March: A Novel of the 1913 Woman Suffrage Procession” by Jennifer Chiaverini. “The Enchanted April” by Elizabeth Von Arnim. “We Had Stars in Our Eyes” by Lisa Samson.
Mysteries and thrillers: “Black Ice” (Scot Harvath series) by Brad Thor. “The Man with the Silver Saab” (Detective Varg series) by Alexander McCall Smith.
Children: “Charlie Chooses” by Lou Peacock. “Daniel Visits a Pumpkin Patch” (Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood series) by Maggie Testa. “Dogs at Work: Good Dogs. Real Jobs” by Margaret Cardillo. “How to Spot a Best Friend” by Bea Birdsong. “I Want Ice Cream” by Elisabetta Pica. “Maleficent” (World of Reading series) by Disney Storybook Art Team. “Secret, Secret Agent Guy” by Kira Bigwood.
Adult take-and-make
The library has introduced take-and-make crafts for adults. Participants must be 18 or older to participate.
The July craft is a mod podge terra cotta flower pot.
A new craft will be introduced the first day of each month.
The August craft will be fairy clothespins.
Fine-free summer
For July and August, fines will be waived for the first 28 days after the due date, except for mobile hot spots. After the grace period has expired, a replacement cost will be assessed, and the item will be considered lost.
More information may be found on the library’s website.
Book sale
The Friends of the Butler Public Library will host the annual book sale Aug. 2-10. Monday, Aug. 9; is $2 bag day. Tuesday, Aug. 10; is freebie day.
Library activities
• Ms. Teya will post new virtual stories each week on the library’s website. A number of Wiggle songs are also available and can be found on YouTube or Spotify.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. every Monday that the library is open.
• A new take-and-make craft will be available each Wednesday at the circulation desk for children to make at home.
• The children’s garden club meets at 4 p.m. each Wednesday. Upcoming topics include weeding, watering and pruning, chlorophyll transfers and a garden club party. Children can sign up at the circulation desk.
Shot assistance offered
People who need help scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations may come to the library for assistance.
Visitors are asked to come to the library during normal business hours for assistance or call the library at 868-2351 for more information.
