ST. JOE — A wood-burning fireplace in a detached garage malfunctioned and caught fire Saturday, but firefighters were able to contain the situation quickly.
Firefighters were called to 104 Washington St. (S.R. 1) in St. Joe at 7:37 p.m. for a possible structure fire.
Concord Township Fire Chief Mike Georgi said the garage interior was engulfed when firefighters arrived, but he said fire crews had the situation under control within about 15 minutes.
There were no injuries, Georgi said. Firefighters remained at the scene approximately an hour.
Concord Township and Spencerville firefighters were assisted by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Parkview DeKalb EMS.
