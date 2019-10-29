To the editor:
The First Butler Harvest Festival; there are so many to thank:
Words cannot express the gratitude of the Butler Main Street Association Board to our community for all of the hard work, dedication and long hours put into our first community event.
Butler Main Street Association board members City of Butler Planner Steve Bingham, Mike Hartman from M&S Auto Parts and Hartman Auto Body, Curtis Rash from Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Shannon Carpenter from the DeKalb Chamber, Mollie O’Rourke from the DeKalb Visitors Bureau, Lori Kaiser from Eastside High School, Orie Foster from Eastside High School, Terry Lewis from Therma-Tru, Jerry Eldridge Common Council District 1 Representative and Veronica Sebert from Sebert Oil contributed their hard work, resources, passion, planning and insight towards bringing the community together to establish pride, motivation and development within our city.
Community organizations that joined the partnership and made the event memorable are:
• Straw Bale Maze, Petting Zoo and Coloring Station — Eastside Junior-Senior High School FFA;
• Face Painting — Eastside Junior-Senior High School Art Department;
• Harvest Craft Corner — Butler Public Library;
• Hay rides and Car Show — Butler American Legion;
• DeKalb County Horsemen’s Association;
• Pumpkin Pie Contest Baking Contest — Young Professionals of DeKalb County;
• Pumpkin Decorating Contest — Butler Rotary Club and Eastside Rotary Interact Club;
• Tractor Show — Bunge and the Andersons;
• Cedar Creek Antique Tractor Club;
• Apple Bobbing Contest — 4H Cloverleafs, 4H Power and the Nevershirk 4H clubs;
• Bean Bag Toss & Wooden Disk Drop — Farmers & Merchants State Bank;
• Kaiser’s Food Center;
• Butler United Methodist Church;
• Summit City Kettle Corn;
• Donaldson’s Ace Hardware — straw bales for displays;
• Butler Bowl — additional coupons for contest winners;
• The City of Butler — set up and cleanup, event assistance;
• Butler Fire Department — set up and supplied lighting, fire truck display and parade escort;
• Butler Police Department — event security;
• KPC Media — coverage of the event and press releases; and
• Butler Indiana Happenings Group — event planning, clean up and office support.
We were excited that Sen. Dennis Kruse and Mayor Ron Walter were able to donate time for this program, and that the downtown business storefronts were made to look so outstanding; the collaboration made the event so successful.
Special thanks to Bridget Ortiz from New Millennium, her daughter Kyleigh, Steve and Thithi Bingham who made downtown sparkle with their creative touches. Additional thanks go to those who made financial contributions: Butler American Legion, Heidtman Steel, The Andersons, Bunge, Sebert Oil, James Whitman of Butler Creative Touch Massage and M&S Auto Parts.
On behalf of the Butler Main Street Association, I truly thank you for the support. The community support and participation is overwhelming. With this success, it is my hope that we can reach out to more community members, more local businesses and work together on more projects to help make Butler thrive. Even with short notice, this event flourished which shows that we are at a new beginning for our community. Together we can make the difference that Butler needs.
Jodi Barber
President
Butler Main Street Association
Community Liaison, Heidtman Steel Products
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.