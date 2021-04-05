ST. JOE — Riverdale Elementary School has released the names of students named to its third-quarter honor roll.
Students are listed in alphabetical order by grade level.
Students named to the distinguished honor roll had all-A grades, according to school officials
Honor roll information is provided by school officials.
Third Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Emily Byanski, Jaxon Carter, Luke Davis, Lyla Davis, Bayleigh Fisher, Tate Kitchen, Marissa Lehrman, Shay Miller and Morgan Wahl.
Honor roll
Madeleine Bultemeier, Destinee Erne, Madelyn Ferguson, Blake Gerke, Carter Goldsmith, Alivia Holcomb, Allison Peters, Anna Ruckman, Jordi Sebert, Emmeleigh Shake, Brantlee Shull and Bethany Strong.
Fourth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Camille Abel, Remington Keener and Levi Steury.
Honor roll
Khloe Akey, Tabitha Cox, Brooklyn Davidhizar, Emma Dickes, Harper Freeman, Ellyana Fuller, Allykzandra Hamilton, Leah Kreischer, Andrew McClain, Karalynn Oliver, Isaias Oney, Lane Payton, Ava Roark, Leroy Ruckman, Taytin Shaffer, Broderick Smith, Zoey Smith, Lily Spencer, Gavin Strong, Gibson Ullom, Kenzi West and Ryder West.
Fifth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Jayden Ball, Keaton Brown, Cori Carnahan, Mackenzie Dawkins, Gage Donaldson, Gage Fogle, Gavin Franklin, Olivia Lehrman, Bo Martin, Kaylyn Mayberry, Ty Sebert, Maliah Snook and Greenleigh Suffel.
Honor roll
Wade Aschleman, Ethan Bartell, Jackson Burley, Payton Geeraedts, Allison Gerke, Emily Graves, Jada Hankey, Cooper Kaiser, Haidence Keen, Ava Mendoza, Cole Ranger, Hunter Rece, Lillian Snyder, Kaylynn Suardini, Wyatt Tolley and Railyn Warstler.
Sixth Grade
Distinguished honor roll
Cooper Abel, Carly Carnahan, Evan Elden, Lucy Kitchen, Emmi Prough, Stella Steury and Bryce Strong.
Honor roll
Charlis Austin, Dakota Beals, Koen Cazemier, Zoie Crothers, Braden Gerke, Alexas Lamberson, Kelly Laney, Emily McClain, Maddux Smith, Faith Spicer, Caitlin Steffen and Braidan Wallace.
