Butler Night Out donors thanked
To the editor:
As the Chief of Police for the the City of Butler, I would like to take this opportunity to thank the sponsors who donated cash and prizes to the “Butler Night Out” event that was held on Tuesday, June 25.
We had a great turnout once again with over 300 attendees. We had free hot dogs, chips, cookies, pop, cotton candy, and we gave away hundreds of free prizes, including two new bicycles. This was our 12th year of having the Night Out event, and it seems to grow bigger every year.
We had face painting for the kids and also had Tinker the Clown there to make balloon animals and such also from Creative Comedy. The kids all just had a great time as usual.
All of this would not be possible if it was not for the generous donations from the following sponsors:
Butler American Legion Post 202, Air Products, Anthony Larger, Brown & Company, Butler One Stop, Collins Tavern, DeKalb Molded Plastics, Erwin Auto, Farmers & Merchants State Bank, Janus International, Kitchen’s Auto Body, McNabb Plumbing and Heating, Multimatic, New Millennium Building Systems, The Party Shop, Steel Dynamics, McDonald’s and Colormaster.
With much thanks!
James K. Nichols
Chief of Police
City of Butler
