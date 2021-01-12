340 S. Broadway 868-2351
Hours: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday;
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Closed Friday and Sunday
Winter reading program
The Butler Public Library’s adult winter reading program, “There’s Snow Greater Thing than a Book,” is now underway and continues through Feb. 20.
For every book read, participants are asked to fill out a comment card to be entered into weekly drawings for various gift cards ranging from $5 to $20.
New materials available
Large print: “We Defended Freedom: Adventures of World War II Veterans” (WWII Legacies series) by Kayleen Reusser.
Literature and fiction: “The Forever Girl” by Jill Shalvis.
Mysteries and thrillers: “The Breaker” (Peter Ash series) by Nick Petrie. “Robert B. Parker’s Someone to Watch Over Me” by Ace Atkins. “Spin” (Captain Chase series) by Patricia Cornwell.
Children: “Bad Kitty Goes on Vacation” by Nick Bruel. “Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel” by Adam Rubin.
Announcements
• The library board of directors will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
• The quilting group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
• Tai chi classes will take place Monday at 5:45 p.m. on every Monday that the library is open.
• Senior Stretch and Move classes take place from 9 a.m. to noon each Tuesday and Thursday. Class size is limited.
• In compliance with Gov. Eric Holcomb’s executive order, masks are required within the library at all times. Curbside delivery is available upon request.
Library programs
• Each Wednesday, a new Make & Take craft will be available. Call or visit the library for more information.
• Online story time: Miss Anna will record story times for mini-patrons’ viewing pleasure. These will include some of her favorite songs, stories and activities. Click on “services” and “virtual story time with Miss Anna” to start.
Library guidelines
Library staff members will wear masks at all times during the day. All employees perform self-screenings prior to entering the building.
Masks are mandatory for all visitors. If a patron does not have a mask, one can be provided throughout the day.
Common areas of the library will be sanitized several times during each day.
Computer keyboards will be covered with plastic seals and changed after each user. Computer mice, chairs and desk areas will be disinfected after each user.
Library materials are quarantined and sanitized.
Curbside delivery is available upon request.
To our readers
Butler Public Library news runs as space is available. For more information, visit the website, butlerpubliclibrary.net.
