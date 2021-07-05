BUTLER — Butler resident Megan Rosswurm is glad she listened to some advice and entered food in more than one category.
She captured two awards: best ribs and best side dish, in the inaugural Butler Barbecue Festival Saturday in downtown Butler.
Seth Gump, owner of Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ, was voted by contest judges as overall champion from food prepared in four categories.
Lakeside Grill of Hamilton was voted as having the best brisket. Team Coakley of Hicksville, Ohio won for best chicken thigh.
Rosswurm has been cooking for several years, but started smoking about a year ago.
“I actually did not plan on doing ribs,” she said. “All of my eggs were in the chicken basket. Seth convinced me to try ribs, so I kind of threw something together and I won.”
Rosswurm explained she brined her ribs and let them ride on the smoker until judging time rolled around.
“I didn’t have a lot of seasonings and I had no sauce, so it was a dry rib,” she said.
Rosswurm went with smoked macaroni and cheese for her side dish entry, made with Havarti, bacon and pepper jack cheese.
“I’ve been doing that one for a long time,” she said. “I’ve experimented with different macaroni and cheeses for probably 10 years. I’ve had this dream of maybe doing a macaroni and cheese restaurant.
“Once I got my smoker, I thought, ‘I could smoke this.’ I’ve been smoking them for about a year now.”
Cooking and preparation began just after 11 a.m., with contestants turning in their food at half-hour intervals, beginning with chicken thighs at 4:30 p.m. Brisket was next, followed by side dish and ribs at 6 p.m.
Gump, who owns Gump’s Smokin’ BBQ, said it was exciting to be the first overall champion.
He got his start with a food stand in April 2020. Co-workers at his regular job liked what they tasted and encouraged Gump to pursue cooking.
Earlier this year, he opened his business on weekends in downtown Butler. “Everything’s been going great” with the restaurant. “The community’s really supported us,” he said. Gump said his armadillo eggs and nachos have been popular sellers.
Judges Mayor Mike Hartman, Police Chief Mark Heffelfinger, Fire Chief Jeff Shultz and City Judge Richard Obendorf scored each dish.
The event raised more than $1,000 for DeKalb County Relay for Life.
“Today’s been great,” Gump said. A poker run from Butler, Angola, Auburn and Waterloo attracted more than 60 motorcycles. Trevor Hunt and Kyle Harden and the band Liberty Rain provided musical entertainment throughout the day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.