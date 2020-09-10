BUTLER — The Butler Board of Works has agreed to pay additional fees to a wastewater utility consultant through the rest of 2020.
Tuesday, board members Robert Haywood and Eric Johnson voted to pay consultant Dave Wagner an additional $16,000 for his work.
At the beginning of the year, the board agreed to pay Wagner $36,000 for hours he works, plus mileage.
“With the long-term control plan and with the extra work on the Forest River project, Dave is going to exceed his $36,000 budget,” Mayor Mike Hartman said.
“I talked to Dave and had him go through what he thinks will take us through the end of the year. He believes that an additional $16,000 would take us to the end of 2020,” Hartman explained.
Additional work Wagner will perform includes four new pretreatment permits, with three due by the end of October, design reviews, application for an NPDES permit renewal and resolution of a treatment issue.
“Dave’s putting in a lot more hours,” Hartman said. “With Brian (former Wastewater Superintendent Brian Moore) not working for the city now, we’re going to rely on Dave to walk Scott and Lloyd (interim Superintendent Scott Lanning and operator in charge Lloyd Beard) through this process.
Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck said there are sufficient funds in the water and wastewater funds to cover the additional expense.
Toward the end of year, Hartman expects the city will revisit whether to contract with Wagner for 2021.
“It’s taken up more time than what Dave originally thought,” Hartman said. “He really wanted to keep it to 20 hours a week. He wants to help out. He knows we need help, and he’s got the knowledge.”
Eck estimated that Wagner’s consulting fees have dropped by half from three and four years ago.
“He’s got a special spot in his heart, I think, for Butler,” Hartman said.
“He’s been here long enough to be a citizen,” Johnson quipped.
Barring weather delays, initial High Street paving should begin Tuesday, City Planner Steve Bingham announced.
The project has included a complete rebuild of the former concrete street with new storm tiles, asphalt and curbing. A new sidewalk will be constructed on the west side of the street.
“Things seem to be progressing relatively well,” Bingham said. “The base aggregate enables people to get through the area.” Mail boxes and garbage dumpsters have been relocated.
Completion is slated for early October.
Board members approved a $4,483 request from Street Superintendent Eric Dohner to purchase a gas detector from 5 Alarm Fire & Safety.
Dohner said he consulted with Fire Chief Jeff Shultz to buy similar equipment, noting the department’s current sensor can’t detect chlorine. Butler stores chlorine at the water and wastewater plants. Butler employees sometimes work in confined spaces, and the recent deaths of three workers in Columbia City brings to light the importance of having current equipment, he said.
“It’s a little bit of an added cost, but I think it will be well worth it,” Dohner added. “We all know what happened in Columbia City. We have a fair amount of confined-space work. I think it’s just time that we looked at new equipment, and it seemed like the best time to do that.”
Butler will seek garbage bids for 2021. Butler residents currently pay $15.04 per month for garbage service.
The city’s contract with Advanced Disposal expires at the end of this year. Advanced Disposal subcontracts with Whitley Environmental to provide recycling services every other week. Bids are due at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The Board of Works will conduct two meetings regarding unsafe properties in the future.
At 6 p.m. Sept. 21, the board will consider issuing an order to demolish a home at 242 W. Cherry St.
Earlier this summer, City Attorney Cedric Hollabaugh said the board previously issued an order to make repairs to the house at an earlier hearing. Since that hearing, he said, the owners “have not made an attempt to repair” the home.
At 5:30 p.m. Oct. 19, the board will conduct initial hearings about properties at 403 N. Broadway, 158 W. Oak St. and 204 Walnut St.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.